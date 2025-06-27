Reston Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

