iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.