Westwind Capital Has $26.86 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Westwind Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 6.7% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $533.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.80.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

