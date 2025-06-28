Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 33,858 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $72,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

