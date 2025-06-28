MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $61,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,560.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,563.21 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,432.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,109.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

