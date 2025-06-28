Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CAT opened at $385.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.13 and a 200-day moving average of $346.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

