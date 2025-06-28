TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.02 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9%

TJX stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

