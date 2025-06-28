Patron Partners LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $393.70 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

