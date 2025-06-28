Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $463.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.94 and a 200 day moving average of $449.63. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

