WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after buying an additional 2,672,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

