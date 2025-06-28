Tsfg LLC Sells 320 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $284,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

