Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,901,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $407.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

