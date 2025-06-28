Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 52.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,584,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 585.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $263.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.48 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,048. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.