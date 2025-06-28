Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,099,000 after buying an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.2%

PEP stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.