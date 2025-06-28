Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 812 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $549.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.76 and its 200-day moving average is $504.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

