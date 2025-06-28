Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 195.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.