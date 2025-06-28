Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 267,775 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.06 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

