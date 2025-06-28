Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $626.61 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $626,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 7,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2%

Oracle stock opened at $210.16 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

