Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 21,848 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of RTX worth $395,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

