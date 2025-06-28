Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 107,143 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107,143 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

