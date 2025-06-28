Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $181.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

