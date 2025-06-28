3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,361 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

