Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $13,225,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

