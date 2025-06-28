Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.06 and a 200 day moving average of $533.80. The company has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $568.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

