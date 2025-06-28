Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $97.41 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480,347 shares in the company, valued at $422,003,883.93. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

