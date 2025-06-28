Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – June 25th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and QXO are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production company to support its manufacturing process, including raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods. They provide a buffer against supply-chain fluctuations and ensure that production can proceed without interruption. As a key component of current assets, effective management of manufacturing stocks helps minimize carrying costs and optimize cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. 5,826,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,861,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.64. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 210,644,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,474,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.29.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.94. 2,741,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,019. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. 6,701,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $468.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,005.65. The stock had a trading volume of 573,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $971.58 and its 200 day moving average is $968.44. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Shares of NASDAQ:QXO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 25,875,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. QXO has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38.

