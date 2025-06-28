Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is BSW Wealth Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $37,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

