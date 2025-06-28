TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.