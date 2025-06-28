Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $6.08 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,693.13 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,711.48. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,274.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,957.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

