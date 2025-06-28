Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 30,548 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $617.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $619.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

