Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $619.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.