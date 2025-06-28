The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC

ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot stock opened at $368.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.83. The firm has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

