Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PG opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

