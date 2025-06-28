Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 25,688 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 36,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.78.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.