Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – June 24th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core business involves selling products or services online, spanning everything from large digital marketplaces to specialized direct-to-consumer brands. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to the rapid growth of online shopping, digital payment systems and logistics technologies that underpin virtual retail. Their performance typically mirrors shifts in consumer behavior, technological adoption and broader retail trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. 9,503,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,913,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. 2,380,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,790. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $1,043.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,475. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.58. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $888.74 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. 879,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of RRX traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.10. 355,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,474. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 384,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,613. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Post has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

