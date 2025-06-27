Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 74.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 36,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Shares of NSC opened at $255.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

