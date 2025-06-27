Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 95,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

