iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,266,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,281 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,116,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after buying an additional 782,750 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,039,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after buying an additional 389,339 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,576,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,044,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 246,938 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGSB stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $52.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1942 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

