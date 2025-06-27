Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,648 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.