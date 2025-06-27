Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,821 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,368,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,824.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,670,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,878 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

