Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,848 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,160,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,209,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.0898 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.