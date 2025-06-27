Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 118 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Waste Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 812,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $60,668,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Shares of WM opened at $226.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.08 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

