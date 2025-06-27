PDS Planning Inc Has $595,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2%

ICE stock opened at $180.97 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

