Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.