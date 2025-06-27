Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Posts Earnings Results

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.01 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jarvis Securities had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Jarvis Securities Stock Down 3.0%

JIM stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 78.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.32. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.21.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

About Jarvis Securities

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.