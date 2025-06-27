Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Posts Earnings Results

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.01 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jarvis Securities had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 25.37%.
Jarvis Securities Stock Down 3.0%
JIM stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 78.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.32. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.21.
About Jarvis Securities
