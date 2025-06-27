Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.