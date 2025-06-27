Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.78 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $47.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

