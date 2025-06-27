Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,857,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,930,833,000 after purchasing an additional 385,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,562,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,529,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,503,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,168,000 after buying an additional 357,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

