Santori & Peters Inc. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6%

FI stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.