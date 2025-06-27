Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:MSI opened at $416.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.15 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.